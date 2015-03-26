China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to drop Neustar Inc in favor of Ericsson subsidiary Telcordia Technologies as a contractor that helps telephone carriers route calls and text messages.
The exclusive government contract, which expires on June 30, accounts for about half of Neustar's revenues. The vote follows a recommendation from the agency's staff and advisers to begin contract negotiations with Telcordia.
FCC commissioners cited the savings expected to result from the change. The contractor will manage the local number portability registry, which allows consumers and businesses to keep their telephone numbers when switching among providers. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.