Aug 25 Burning Man, the week-long arts and
culture festival that brings attendees from around the world to
the Nevada desert, canceled its first day on Monday as rare rain
storms drenched the area, organizers said.
Each year some 60,000 people spend the last week in August
camping and exercising "radical self-expression" on a dry lake
bed called the playa in the Black Rock Desert, about 110 miles
(177 km) north of Reno, according to the event's website.
This year, rare rainstorms moving through Nevada left
standing water and mud in the playa, forcing organizers and
local officials to cancel the first day of the event and lock
out thousands of people who had arrived at the site prepared to
camp inside its confines.
"Black Rock City is closed until midday Tuesday due to rain
and standing water," event organizer Jim Graham said on Twitter.
"At the request of organizers, law enforcement is turning back
cars."
According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, some of the
attendees, known as "burners," were headed to alternate
campsites until the event could start.
Tickets to the event range from $380 to $650.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Ken
Wills)