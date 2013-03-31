March 31 Five members of a California family were killed in Nevada when their van was struck from behind by a teenage driver who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said on Sunday.

Those killed were among seven family members in the van when it was hit early on Saturday, authorities said. The other two - a 15-year-old boy and the 40-year-old female driver - were hospitalized in Las Vegas, said Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Sergeant Kevin Honea said.

The 18-year-old California driver who struck the van was treated and released at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, the spokesman said. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash happened on Interstate 15 about 80 miles (129 kms) northeast of Las Vegas. The 18-year-old's Dodge Durango struck the van from behind and both vehicles spun off the road and rolled.

Five of the occupants of the van were ejected. A 23-year-old passenger in the Durango was treated at the hospital and released.

Those killed were three men ages 49, 45 and 41, a teenage girl and an adult woman. (Reporting by Ian Simpson. Editing by Corrie MacLaggan.)