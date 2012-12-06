By Timothy Pratt
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Dec 6 A $53.5 million, unmanned Air
Force drone crashed at a remote location in Nevada during a
nighttime training exercise, but there were no injuries,
authorities said.
Air Force officials said the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft came down
on the Nevada Test and Training Range west of Hiko, in
south-central Nevada, on Wednesday night. The cause of the crash
has not been determined.
"We're really grateful that nobody was injured," said
Benjamin Newell, a spokesman at Nellis Air Force Base, in Las
Vegas. A board of officers will investigate the accident, he
added.
Described as a "remotely piloted hunter/killer weapon
system" on the Air Force website, the drone was participating in
a combat training mission as part of the U.S. Air Force Weapons
School Mission Employment phase.
The MQ-9 is one of a group of remotely piloted planes
operated out of Creech Air Force Base, about 45 miles northwest
of Las Vegas.
The aircraft, which has a 66-foot wingspan and is 36 feet
long, cost $53.5 million to build in 2006 and is manufactured by
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., of San Diego.
Figures on the number of previous accidents involving such
aircraft were not immediately available.