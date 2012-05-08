May 7 Google's self-driven cars will soon be
appearing on Nevada roads after the state's Department of Motor
Vehicles approved on Monday the nation's first autonomous
vehicle license.
The move came after officials rode along on drives on
highways, in Carson City neighborhoods and along the famous Las
Vegas Strip, the Nevada DMV said in a statement.
The Nevada legislature last year authorized self-driven cars
for the state's roads, the first such law in the United States.
That law went into effect on March 1, 2012.
Google's self-driven cars rely on video cameras, radar
sensors, lasers, and a database of information collected from
manually driven cars to help navigate, according to the company.
The DMV licensed a Toyota Prius that Google modified with
its experimental driver-less technology, developed by Stanford
professor and Google Vice President Sebastian Thrun.
Google's self-driving cars have crossed the Golden Gate
Bridge and driven along the picturesque Pacific Coast Highway,
according to the company.
Autonomous vehicles are the "car of the future," Nevada DMV
director Bruce Breslow said in a statement. The state also has
plans to eventually license autonomous vehicles owned by the
members of the public, the DMV said.
Legislation to regulate autonomous cars is being considered
in other states, including Google's home state of California.
"The vast majority of vehicle accidents are due to human
error. Through the use of computers, sensors and other systems,
an autonomous vehicle is capable of analyzing the driving
environment more quickly and operating the vehicle more safely,"
California state Senator Alex Padilla said in March when he
introduced that state's autonomous car legislation.
Other car companies are also seeking self-driven car
licenses in Nevada, the DMV said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Philip Barbara)