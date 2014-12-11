By Daniel Kelley
| ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Dec 11
Atlantic City, New Jersey, garnered bids for less than half of
the tax liens on bankrupt casinos they had hoped to auction on
Thursday, another blow to the city's already weak coffers.
While a buyer snapped up about $22 million of tax debt
associated with the Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza casinos
, nobody bid on the lien for $32 million in unpaid
taxes owed by the Revel Casino Hotel.
The sale of the Trump liens, at least, gives Atlantic City
an immediate cash infusion. Officials are also planning a $40
million note sale before the end of the calendar year, though
that is only about a third of what the city previously hoped to
borrow in the capital markets.
Those two revenue sources combined mean the city "has no
issues regarding continuing operations," said city Revenue
Director Michael Stinson.
Four of Atlantic City's 12 casinos have closed this year.
Another - the Trump Taj Mahal, already in bankruptcy - is slated
to close this month. The closures have gutted the city's tax
base and eliminated nearly 10,000 jobs.
Atlantic City collects about $377 million in tax revenue
annually, which includes collections on behalf of local schools
and county government, Stinson said.
At least 29 U.S. states allow municipalities to sell tax
liens, according to the National Tax Lien Association, which
says that cities and counties fail to collect about $14 billion
of property taxes across the country.
The casino liens sold on Thursday were for far larger
amounts than the rest of the 1,100 tax debts auctioned by the
city.
"These are very big tax liens," said David Bullock, managing
director at Arque Advisors, whose firm has bought tax liens in
the past. "And the collateral is the casinos, and who knows
whether you can use them and re-deploy them for some other
purpose."
The winning bidder pays the taxes, gaining the right to
foreclose later if the property owner does not repay with
interest, which in New Jersey can be as high as 18 percent.
Michael Sklar, an attorney with Levine Staller, was the only
bidder on the Trump liens. The firm has represented the Trump
casinos in the past but is in a legal dispute with the company
over unpaid fees.
Sklar's bid was for zero percent. He declined to say if he
was buying on behalf of a client.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Atlantic City; Additional
reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)