May 20 Atlantic City issued new taxable bonds at
high levels on Wednesday in a $40.6 million deal that will help
the struggling New Jersey gambling hub recover short-term
liquidity.
Underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch priced the city's
taxable general obligation term bonds maturing in 2040 with a
7.5 percent coupon at 7.75 percent, according to a preliminary
pricing wire and an investor who participated in the deal but
did not want to be named.
The bonds maturing in 2028 also sold at a slight discount,
carrying a 7 percent coupon and priced to yield 7.25 percent,
according to both sources.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)