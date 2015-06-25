(Adds reaction from mayor, emergency manager)
By Hilary Russ
June 25 New Jersey lawmakers approved a package
of legislation on Thursday aimed at steadying the finances of
the struggling gambling hub of Atlantic City.
The legislation authorizes casinos to make payments in lieu
of taxes for the next 15 years. The goal is to stabilize the
city's tax base, decimated by the casinos' successful property
tax appeals as their value has dwindled amid gaming competition
from neighboring states.
Other bills passed provide additional school aid from the
state and the reallocation of an alternative tax to pay
debt-service costs on the city's municipal bonds.
The package now goes to Republican Governor Chris Christie,
although it is unclear whether he plans to sign the bills into
law. Spokespeople for Christie did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
A spokesman for Atlantic City emergency manager Kevin Lavin,
appointed by Christie in January, said it was "premature to
comment on details of the legislation until it becomes law."
Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian said he worked closely with
Christie and his team.
"We look forward to the governor reviewing the bills and
signing them into law," he said in a statement.
The legislation, along with $40 million of city-wide budget
cuts and $20 million of school district cuts, will stabilize the
economy and encourage development, he said.
"Redirecting $60 million of tourism marketing funding to
address the city's financial debt will ultimately make Atlantic
City much stronger," Guardian said of one of the bills.
The city last issued bonds in May at high interest rates
through a state program.
The Casino Association of New Jersey urged Christie to sign
the legislation. So, too, did state Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, a
Democrat who represents Atlantic County, which lost more jobs in
2014 than any other large U.S. county with the closure of four
casinos and the ripple effects.
"I'm hopeful Gov. Christie will do the right thing and sign
these bills without delay," Mazzeo said in a statement. "We must
stop the bleeding... these initiatives should be a catalyst that
drives hundreds of millions of new investment to the city."
The legislation authorizes casinos to collectively pay a
total of $150 million for two years and $120 million for the
following 13 years. The total amount could rise based on gross
gaming revenues.
Separately, the Senate passed a Republican-sponsored bill to
grow smaller-scale boutique casinos, which now goes to the
Assembly.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ and Jessica DiNapoli in New York.
Editing by G Crosse and Andre Grenon)