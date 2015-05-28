May 28 New Jersey's struggling gambling hub,
Atlantic City was able to access capital markets for the second
time in two weeks, albeit at high interest rates and only with
state backing.
Atlantic City sold $12 million of tax-exempt general
obligation bonds to Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a
competitive offering, with a top yield of 6 percent on 15-year
bonds with a 6.35 percent coupon, which comprised most of the
deal.
The city's borrowing cost was "still high, but the city had
struggled to access the capital markets for the last six months
and now we've done it twice in two weeks," Atlantic City revenue
director Michael Stinson told Reuters. "Although it's a higher
interest rate, we're happy we've been able to do this."
The cash-strapped city has seen its tax base gutted as its
casinos lost value because of competition from neighboring
states. Last week, it issued taxable bonds to pay off a $40
million loan from the state.
In Thursday's deal, bonds maturing in nine months sold at a
4 percent rate with a 6 percent coupon.
That defensive structure could woo investors, said NewOak
managing director Triet Nguyen.
"You know that you're going to have to write down the
premiums, but in exchange you're getting a very attractive
coupon," he said. "Probably you will have a capital loss, but
it's offset by much higher tax-exempt income."
Stinson said the premiums would cover the cost of issuance.
To back the bonds, Thursday's deal used the same state
program as last week. That program funnels some of Atlantic
City's state aid directly to bondholders instead of city
coffers.
Such a structure makes it likely that those bonds would not
be impaired if Atlantic City were to file for Chapter 9
municipal bankruptcy, the city's bond counsel told potential
investors in offering documents.
That idea, however, has never been tested in court, the bond
documents said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)