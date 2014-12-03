Dec 3 New Jersey paid higher borrowing costs
during a new debt deal on Wednesday, following a tumultuous
fiscal period since it last issued general obligation bonds 19
months ago.
The state paid 64 basis points more on Wednesday to issue a
10-year bond with a 5 percent coupon than it did when it sold
similar bonds in May 2013, according to data from Thomson
Reuters and Markit.
The price of that May 2013 bond has also fallen in the
secondary market by 8 cents to 119.72 cents on the dollar as of
late November, data provided by Markit showed.
Since it last borrowed, the Garden State's credit rating has
been hammered by multiple downgrades because of its underfunded
pension system, revenue shortfalls, stagnant job growth and use
of one-time budget solutions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lists New Jersey as its
second-lowest rated state at A.
The picture got even worse on Wednesday, with Moody's
Investors Service report that the state's unfunded pension
liabilities more than doubled to $83 billion under new
accounting rules required by the Governmental Accounting
Standards Board.
The spread of the state's debt over top-rated 10-year
municipal bonds has widened, from 23 basis points in May 2013 to
50 basis points for the new bonds.
That equates to about $1.4 million per year in additional
debt service costs, a small portion of a $32 billion budget, New
Jersey Treasury Department spokesman Christopher Santarelli
said.
Even so, "the market met our GO bonds extremely aggressively
today with eight firms bidding for the entire offering," he
said. Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch won with a
true interest cost of about 3.32 percent.
Most of New Jersey's outstanding tax-backed debt is actually
appropriation debt secured by lease or contractual obligations,
rather than general obligation debt.
That makes those non-GO bonds, which the state recently
issued at even higher spreads, "more indicative of the state's
borrowing costs," said Howard Sitzer, senior municipals analyst
at CreditSights.
A $1.06 billion bond sale in late November by the
beleaguered New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority
carried yield spreads as wide as 147 basis points over triple-A
rated paper, Sitzer noted.
"Subsequently, the bonds did perform pretty well. But
they're still over 100 basis points of where they should be," he
said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)