(Recasts; adds background, details)
By Hilary Russ
May 15 Moody's Investors Service downgraded
Newark, New Jersey, on Friday two notches to Baa3, one level
above junk, bringing to a close the rating agency's review of
seven of New Jersey's most financially stressed cities.
Altogether, Moody's downgraded $935.7 million of local
government debt in New Jersey, including Newark, Trenton and
Paterson, that it had put under review in March. Only Weehawken
escaped with its debt rating unscathed.
Paterson lost its investment-grade rating on May 4. Newark
also saw $39 million of its general obligation limited tax bonds
cut to junk on Friday.
The downgraded cities, which depend heavily on state
financial aid, now will likely pay the price in the marketplace
for New Jersey's own weak financial condition.
None of those cities have come to market since they were put
on review. But Trenton canceled a planned bond sale days after
its downgrade.
The weaker ratings have trickled down from the state's own
financial problems. New Jersey has been downgraded nine times
since Governor Chris Christie took office in January 2010.
Credit rating agencies have criticized the state's use of
one-time budget measures and its severely underfunded pension
system.
Moody's review was prompted in part by the strain on the
state budget caused by pension contributions. While the state
passed bi-partisan pension reform in 2011 that mandated
stepped-up contributions, Christie slashed funding into the
system by $1.6 billion for this fiscal year.
The New Jersey Supreme Court is now reviewing those cuts,
and it could force the state to make that full payment with just
weeks left before the end of the fiscal year on June 30. That
puts pressure on other expenditure, like aid to local
governments.
Moody's also said in its initial review that Christie's
decision to appoint an emergency manager for Atlantic City
signaled an erosion of the state's historically strong support
for its distressed local governments.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York, additional reporting by
Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)