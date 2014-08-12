Aug 12 The bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is set to close by September after failing to find a buyer, the casino said in a statement on Tuesday.

Revel filed for bankruptcy in June and received court approval to borrow $23.9 million in an effort to keep its 1,400-room resort operating for another month while it searched for a new owner.

