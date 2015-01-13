Jan 13 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, under pressure to decide if he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2016, will discuss later on Tuesday the need for "a New Jersey renewal and an American renewal," according to excerpts from his state of the state speech released early by his office.

In his address to state lawmakers, he plans to mention his travels around the country and the "bloated national government."

Christie may try to hit the reset button on his governorship with the speech after a year in which he was hounded nationally by the so-called Bridgegate scandal. His state is facing serious fiscal problems, including a transportation funding crisis, underfunded public pensions and sluggish economic growth. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)