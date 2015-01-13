(Adds details and Democratic response)
By Daniel Kelley and Hilary Russ
TRENTON New Jersey and NEW YORK Jan 13 New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Tuesday that his state
and the country are in need of a "renewal," a central theme of
his annual speech to state lawmakers that hinted at presidential
aspirations.
Christie, under pressure to decide if he will seek the
Republican nomination for president in 2016, discussed what he
called a "bloated national government" and a need for
bi-partisanship during his state of the state speech.
"This administration believes today, and has always
believed, that New Jersey and America will be a better place for
middle class families when we shrink the size of government at
every level," he said. "We need a New Jersey renewal, and we
need an American renewal."
Christie talked about his travels around the country,
mentioning Florida and several other states by name but not New
Jersey's own struggling gambling hub, Atlantic City, or the
state's nearly bankrupt transportation fund.
"The way that Christie delivered the speech was national in
nature," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth
University Polling Institute. "The main message for the 200 to
300 GOP party leaders was 'I'm still that guy that you all
remember. I'm stable, I'm bipartisan, and I'm still that guy
that you thought I was before Bridgegate.'"
Over the past year, Christie was hounded by the so-called
Bridgegate scandal, in which his former aides were accused of
engineering a traffic jam as an alleged act of political
retribution against a local mayor, and related ongoing federal
criminal probes.
More recently, he's been immersed in a controversy over
whether he should have gone to Texas for a Jan. 4 Dallas Cowboys
game at the expense of team owner Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys are part owner of a company that does business
with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the
transportation agency which oversees the George Washington
Bridge, where the traffic jam happened.
Christie's approval rating with New Jersey voters soared
after Hurricane Sandy walloped the region in 2012. But it has
dropped since, with more voters now disapproving of his
leadership than approving of it, according to a Fairleigh
Dickinson University PublicMind poll on Tuesday.
New Jersey has recovered only about half of the jobs it lost
during the recession, compared to well over 100 percent
nationally and nearly 200 percent for neighboring New York.
"Governor Christie has to reframe the narrative away from
New Jersey because he doesn't have a New Jersey miracle that he
can point to," said Matthew Hale, an associate professor of
public administration at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.
To be sure, Christie did devote large portions of his
address to a few state issues, including a proposal to
strengthen drug addiction treatment services. He also touted
significant improvements in Camden, a city perhaps best known
for its high murder rate, which has been cut in half since 2012
with state help.
He also laid out New Jersey's economic growth and job gains,
saying the state of the state "continues to get better," even
though it is rated the second-worst state after Illinois by
credit rating agencies.
He also said New Jersey's underfunded public pension system
is an "insatiable beast" and called for reforms in addition to
ones already enacted in 2011. Yet he provided no specific
proposals despite having first pushed for more reforms nearly a
year ago.
Christie vowed to veto any income tax increase sent to him
by lawmakers, as he has repeatedly done in the past. And he said
Mercedes-Benz is moving its headquarters out of state because of
the high cost of doing business there, adding that the
legislature should lower taxes.
Democrats, who control New Jersey's legislature, said
Christie failed to address other issues, like poverty, and
recapped too much of the past rather than pointing to what he
would do in the future.
"New Jersey is still in a lot of trouble," said Senate
President Stephen Sweeney. "When you're at the bottom of the
barrel in the region, that's not good enough."
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley in Trenton and Hilary Russ in New
York; Writing by Hilary Russ; Editing by Christian Plumb)