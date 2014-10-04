Oct 4 Two passengers on a United Airlines flight that landed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday were removed by federal health officials after exhibiting possible signs of Ebola, according to a local media report.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dressed in full HAZMAT gear, escorted a man and his daughter off the flight, WABC-TV reported.

The two passengers were believed to be from Liberia and were exhibiting signs of illness, the report said. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Frank McGurty)