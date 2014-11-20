Nov 20 New Jersey's economy showed more cracks
on Thursday as the U.S. state with the second-lowest credit
rating in the country reported 4,500 jobs lost in October and an
upward tick in its unemployment rate.
The latest bad news broke a streak of much-needed labor
market improvement that had been slow but steady for the Garden
State, and it came in advance of a planned $525 million state
borrowing on Dec. 3.
The unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage point to 6.6
percent in October. More than half of the jobs lost were in the
private sector, particularly in construction, preliminary data
from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.
A spate of casino closures in Atlantic City, which has
suffered from increased competition in nearby states, also
weighed on the state in October, as they did in September, said
New Jersey labor spokesman Brian Murray.
Accommodation and food service jobs declined by 2,200 jobs
in October, due in part to the closure of the Trump Plaza
, he said.
The state has now recovered only 48 percent of the jobs it
lost during the 2007-2009 recession, far less than New York and
nationwide, according to the left-leaning research group New
Jersey Policy Perspective.
Wall Street credit rating agencies have downgraded the state
eight times because of its poor economic recovery and large
public pension shortfalls. Governor Chris Christie, a potential
2016 Republican presidential candidate, took controversial
actions - not putting the money into the pension system that the
state was supposed to contribute - in the middle of a budget
crunch this year.
Christie has also repeatedly overestimated revenue
projections and used onetime budget tactics, putting the state
in hot water with rating agencies.
New Jersey also has some unknown financial factors,
including 14 Medicaid audits that could cost the state $407.5
million altogether. The state has disputed the findings and it
is not clear when, if any, of the amounts would have to be paid
back, according to bond documents.
Facing these financial headwinds, New Jersey plans to issue
$525 million of general obligation bonds next month. Most of the
proceeds will be used for capital projects at New Jersey's
public and private colleges and universities to increase
capacity.
It is a long time coming. Voters approved borrowing up to
$750 million two years ago.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)