UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK Oct 24 A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking a New Jersey law that would have allowed legalized wagering on sporting events, the judge's chambers said.
U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp gave the order orally in court and planned to issue a written order later in the day, according to his chambers.
The National Football League and other sports leagues sued on Monday in an attempt to block the law, which New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, had signed a few days earlier.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources