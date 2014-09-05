By Barbara Goldberg
NEWARK, N.J., Sept 5
Jersey woman with three part-time jobs who died while sleeping
in her car between shifts, was remembered on Friday as much for
her generosity as for becoming the face of millions of
struggling U.S. low-wage workers.
A day after hundreds of U.S. fast-food workers staged
protests in some 150 cities in a fight for higher pay, Fernandes
was eulogized by family and friends who said their grief was
eased by knowing that her death was contributing to a national
conversation about raising the minimum wage.
Fernandes, 32, died while napping in a parking lot in
Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Aug. 25. She was apparently overcome
by fumes from a gas can she kept in her car to be sure she
wouldn't run out of fuel on her way to her part-time shifts at
Dunkin' Donuts stores in three different New Jersey
towns.
"Society has a way of looking down at people who try to make
ends meet, who seek above the minimum wage," her friend Rochelle
Sylvestre, 24, told mourners. "Maria won that battle. ... Even
in death she is bringing about change, and awareness and a
movement in the job market."
More than a dozen fellow Dunkin' Donuts employees were among
the 70 mourners at the Evans-Gordon Funeral Home in Newark. It
was not far from where Fernandes lived with her dog and two cats
when she was not working the overnight shift in Linden, the
afternoon shift in Newark, or weekends in Harrison.
"To go to three jobs, go home to take care of her pets and
her friends, where she found time to sleep was in the car or
sometimes at home for an hour or two. She was always on her
feet," her friend and co-worker Armando Gonzalez said.
"From what happened with Maria, hopefully the state can see
we need to raise the minimum wage so we don't have to kill
ourselves to make ends meet," said Gonzalez, citing his own
difficulty living on the "barely $300 a week" he takes home from
his full-time job at Dunkin' Donuts.
The minimum wage in New Jersey is $8.25, above the federal
minimum of $7.25 but far below the $15 minimum demanded by
fast-food protesters in a series of nationwide job actions.
Dunkin' Donuts did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
In the wake of the recession, there has been an increase in
the use of part-time workers, said Joan Entmacher, an expert in
economic security at the National Women's Law Center.
"Employers aren't sure where the economy is going so they
hire part-time workers because they are cheaper and not usually
eligible for benefits or overtime," Entmacher said.
Nearly 2 million people in the United States are juggling two
part-time jobs and two-thirds of them are women, the NWLC said.
Men tend to take on a part-time job for extra income if they
already have a full-time job, which usually includes such
benefits as health insurance, according to the NWLC's analysis
of 20 years of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The money that Fernandes eked out was often spent buying
pizza for homeless people, candy for children and gifts to cheer
friends, mourners recalled. Her former boyfriend, Richard
Culhane, 38, recalled how she bought clothes for him and his
three young sons.
"She bought us suits. And here we are wearing them to her
funeral," he said, blinking away tears in the sunlight glinting
off a hearse.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Leslie Adler)