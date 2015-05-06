By Hilary Russ
TRENTON, N.J. May 6 A lawyer for New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie's administration was asked on Wednesday
by a state Supreme Court justice whether it was doing a "bait
and switch" by arguing that a 2011 pension reform law Christie
championed was unconstitutional.
The administration and labor unions presented oral arguments
to the court in their dispute over whether it was legal for
Christie to slash $1.6 billion from the state's 2015 pension
contribution. At issue is Christie's opposition to the
bipartisan 2011 law he promoted at the time.
"Is that some sort of bait and switch?" Justice Barry Albin
asked Assistant Attorney General Jean Reilly, who represented
the state.
The seven justices questioned whether the state's debt
limitation and appropriation clauses trumped its obligation to
make contributions, as argued by Reilly.
The law called for employees to pay more and retire later,
and promised that the state would ramp up its own funding over
seven years until it reached full required annual contributions,
which would have been $4.8 billion in fiscal 2018.
Christie, a possible 2016 Republican presidential candidate,
cut the payment last year because of a revenue shortfall. If the
justices reject the state's arguments, it could be a blow to
Christie's presidential aspirations and the state's finances.
Public sector unions sued the administration, and on Feb.
23, Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson sided with them, finding
that the 2011 law explicitly created a contractual right that
the state make its pension contribution. The state appealed to
New Jersey's highest court.
With just weeks before the end of the fiscal year on June
30, the fiscally stressed state could have to move money around
or use other one-time budgetary measures. Its Democratic
Party-led legislature could also try to raise taxes on wealthy
residents, a so-called "millionaire's tax" that Christie has
repeatedly vetoed.
Even if the state wins, its pension problem persists. By one
measure, New Jersey's pensions are 44 percent funded - nearly
half the minimum many analysts consider healthy.
A win for the state "helps in the short term budgetary
liquidity perspective, but it is just kicking the can," said
Carl Thompson, an analyst at Eaton Vance. "The less they fund
now, the bigger the liability grows every year."
Christie's office said in a statement on Wednesday that he
"is committed to making as large a pension payment as possible
while we pursue reforms to fix the pension system once and for
all."
