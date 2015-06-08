NEW YORK, June 8 New Jersey's Supreme Court will release its decision on Tuesday about whether Governor Chris Christie violated public pensioners' contractual rights when he slashed $1.6 billion from the state's fiscal 2015 public pension contribution.

