UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Sinopec says will have talks on IPO with Aramco (Adds Sinopec comments)
NEW YORK, June 8 New Jersey's Supreme Court will release its decision on Tuesday about whether Governor Chris Christie violated public pensioners' contractual rights when he slashed $1.6 billion from the state's fiscal 2015 public pension contribution.
The court clerk's office said in a media notification that the opinion would be released at 10 a.m. EDT. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Hilary Russ; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Sinopec says will have talks on IPO with Aramco (Adds Sinopec comments)
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.