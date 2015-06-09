(Adds quotes from credit agencies)
By Megan Davies and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 9 New Jersey's highest court on
Tuesday ruled that Gov. Chris Christie can cut $1.6 billion from
state pension funding, removing a hurdle for the Republican
presidential hopeful's national ambitions and giving some
temporary financial relief to the state.
The stakes were high for Christie, who has trailed in polls
behind rivals such as Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a fellow
Republican. Christie came under fire for his handling of the
state's sluggish recovery as well as a scandal around the 2013
George Washington Bridge closure, which saw a former ally plead
guilty to federal charges.
"This will be a much-celebrated victory after a year and a
half of bad headlines," said Tim Albrecht, a Des Moines, Iowa,
Republican strategist. "The question is, will a lone victory be
enough or will Chris Christie be able to parlay this into
something bigger."
Christie, who has not announced his candidacy for the
Republican nomination to run for president in November 2016 but
has started a political action committee, said in a statement
the decision was an "important victory" for taxpayers.
Bill Kilberg, a labor lawyer in Washington and a Christie
supporter said the decision would give donors "renewed
confidence that he's the serious candidate we all knew that he
was."
The state Supreme Court, in reversing a lower court ruling,
said while it lamented the "staggering" loss of public trust
resulting from broken promises, the pension payment was not a
contractual obligation entitled to constitutional protection.
Christie cut a state contribution to the public pension
system last year because of a revenue shortfall. The state's
pension system has about $83 billion of unfunded liabilities and
was funded at only about 44 percent in fiscal 2014.
Public-sector unions sued the administration, and in
February Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson sided with them,
finding that a 2011 pension reform law, signed by Christie,
created a contractual right that the state make its
contribution. The state appealed to New Jersey's highest court,
which heard arguments in May.
"That the State must get its financial house in order is
plain," wrote Justice Jaynee LaVecchia in the opinion. "The need
is compelling in respect of the State's ability to honor its
compensation commitment to retired employees. But this Court
cannot resolve that need in place of the political branches."
New Jersey has seen its credit rating downgraded nine times
since Christie took office in 2010. Standard & Poor's said the
state could be vulnerable to further downgrade if it does not
solve its pension problem. Moody's said long term, the ruling
"reinforces the state's ongoing reliance on onetime budget
solutions."
Philip Fischer, municipal research strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, said the court essentially ruled that the
contribution was so large it violated the state constitution's
debt limitation clause.
"It takes the heat off the pension issue at least for a
little while and allows the legislature and the unions to ...
figure out a way to fund pensions consistent with the debt
limitation in the constitution," he said.
All parties are now expected to negotiate a "comprehensive
solution," said State Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean.
The Supreme Court voted to reverse the lower court ruling by
five votes to two. Justice Barry Albin, one of the dissenters,
said the decision "unfairly requires public workers to uphold
their end of the law's bargain."
Hetty Rosenstein, New Jersey director of the Communication
Workers of America, the largest union representing state
workers, said they would have to try to change the constitution.
"It is devastating to all public employees, retirees,
taxpayers, and families," said Wendell Steinhauer, president of
the New Jersey Education Association, a teachers' union.
