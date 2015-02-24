NEW YORK Feb 24 The shuttered Revel Casino
Hotel in Atlantic City has struck an amended $82 million deal
with Florida developer Glenn Straub's Polo North, according to a
statement by its parent company.
Polo North has increased its $10 million deposit to the full
$82 million purchase price, the statement said.
Last month, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the
property for $95.4 million to Straub, although the buyer had
argued that the price should be cut to $87 million because the
auction process was tainted by conflicts and a lack of
transparency. Earlier in February, the judge put off ruling on
whether Revel could terminate its deal with Straub.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)