(Adds statement from Straub, background)
NEW YORK Feb 24 The shuttered Revel Casino
Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, again has a buyer - and
again it's Florida developer Glenn Straub, who was lured back by
a discounted price of $82 million.
The deal follows two failed sale agreements for the casino
hotel, which cost $2.4 billion to build and is struggling to
emerge from the second bankruptcy since it opened in 2012.
Straub's announcement brings a rare bit of good news for the
struggling seaside resort. New Jersey's governor, Chris
Christie, recently appointed an emergency manager to
reinvigorate the city's finances and appointed Kevyn Orr, who
put Detroit into bankruptcy, as special counsel.
"Clearly, with two bankruptcy filings in less than two
years, the Revel Hotel & Casino is in need of innovative
management," Straub said in a statement.
Straub's previous purchase agreement was dogged by disputes
with restaurants and nightclubs that operated in the hotel,
which was distinguished by its eye-catching design. The
developer said on Tuesday he would invest $100 million to expand
the exterior of the building and making the lobby more
accessible.
Straub said his three-year plan to integrate "quality of
life and sports will help change the image of Atlantic City from
a predominately gaming destination back to a world-renowned
resort town."
Straub's Polo North Country Club Inc. has deposited the full
purchase price with Revel, according to a statement from the
casino.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge last month approved the sale of the
property to Straub for $95.4 million, although he argued that
the price should be cut to $87 million because the auction
process was tainted by conflicts and a lack of transparency.
An affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management walked away from
a $110 million sale last year due to disagreements with the
hotel's only utility, ACR Energy Partners.
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware.; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)