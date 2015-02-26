Feb 26 The electricity provider for Atlantic
City's Revel Casino Hotel has asked a U.S. bankruptcy court to
liquidate the casino, saying the latest deal to sell the
shuttered property is unfair.
ACR Energy Partners - which built and operates an power
plant for Revel because the casino could not raise the money
itself - said a deal to sell the property to Florida developer
Glenn Straub for just $82 million would leave the utility with
nothing.
ACR said it was owed more than $12 million before Revel
filed for bankruptcy in June, and the casino has racked up $20
million more in unpaid bills since then.
Revel's handling of the case has saddled the casino with
"tens of millions of dollars" of unnecessary costs and a
bankruptcy loan that will leave unpaid claims from ACR and
others, the utility said late on Wednesday in a motion to
convert Revel's case to a Chapter 7 liquidation.
The casino has "no likelihood of rehabilitation" and should
be foreclosed under the control of a trustee, who could sell
assets more quickly without incurring high administrative costs,
it said.
The sale agreement with Straub is the latest so far after
two other deals failed. The $2.4 billion Revel
opened in 2012 with much fanfare, but it has never turned a
profit and is now in its second bankruptcy.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gloria Burns is scheduled to hold a
hearing on the proposed sale on Wednesday in Camden, New Jersey.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)