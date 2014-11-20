Nov 19 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
said on Wednesday that it was abandoning an earlier offer to buy
the shuttered Revel Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The deal fell apart due to bondholders of ACR Energy
Partners LLC and South Jersey Industries refusing to
negotiate the costs related to a $36 million dollar energy
provision agreement, according to a Revel source close to the
sale negotiations who asked for anonymity.
The resort is powered by the Inlet District Energy Center,
which is operated by utility provider Energenic, a joint venture
between Marina Energy and DCO Energy.
Brookfield earlier planned to buy the casino for $110
million through its affiliate Brookfield Property Partners LP
.
The news was first reported by The Press of Atlantic City, a
local news outlet. (bit.ly/1vqNhIr)
Glenn Straub, a Florida developer who was outbid by
Brookfield in the earlier auction process, said his interest in
the property remained high, according to the report.
Revel, built at a cost of $2.4 billion and opened in April
2012, just as the city's fortunes were going into steep decline,
has been hurt as new gaming options in nearby Pennsylvania and
Delaware siphon away visitors.
Revel's June bankruptcy filing was its second since it
opened.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)