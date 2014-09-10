(Adds other recent rating actions, details, comments)

Sept 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut New Jersey's credit rating one notch to A on Wednesday because of concerns about budgetary pressure from the state's underfunded public pension system.

The action makes New Jersey the second-lowest rated U.S. state for S&P, behind only Illinois, rated A-minus with a negative outlook. S&P also rates California A, but that state's outlook is positive.

It was the eight consecutive downgrade for New Jersey, but S&P's action contained a silver lining: the rating agency removed a warning of possible further downgrades in the near term and revised its outlook to stable from negative.

The stable outlook reflects analysts' belief that the state will ultimately retain a strong ability to pay its debts.

The stabilization also means that at least one of the three major Wall Street credit rating agencies has halted the state's credit freefall.

Fitch Ratings cut the state to A on Friday because of state budget gaps and the state's broken promise to fund its retirement system for public employees. Fitch's outlook remains negative.

Moody's Investors Service rates the state A1 with a negative outlook.

S&P's downgrade prompted Democratic National Committee press secretary Michael Czin to call Republican Governor Chris Christie's administration "a national embarrassment." Christie is a potential 2016 Republican presidential contender.

Christie had worked with Democratic legislative leaders on 2011 pension reforms. Those changes mandated annual increases in the state's pension contribution to make up for years of skimping and to plug billions in future gaps.

But in May, citing financial constraints from a large unexpected revenue shortfall, Christie slashed two years of pension contributions by about $2.5 billion total, prompting lawsuits by organized labor.

Christie began calling for more pension reforms in February but still hasn't proposed any details. Democrats have rejected the idea of further changes.

"Whatever the solution is, whether it's reform of benefits or increased funding for the pension or a combination of both, there certainly needs to be some action taken and greater discipline demonstrated in terms of addressing the pension issue," said S&P analyst John Sugden.

S&P's action was not a surprise, as rating agencies tend to follow one another, said Christopher Santarelli, a spokesman for the New Jersey treasurer's office.

"New Jersey bonds are still strong investment-grade securities and highly coveted by municipal bond investors," he said.

The action also reflects what Christie has been saying: that the state needs more pension reform. Santarelli blamed legislative leaders for denying the problem and balking at the idea of additional changes.

In August, Christie created a commission to make recommendations on what pension changes are needed for New Jersey's "entitlement crisis," he noted.