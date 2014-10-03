Oct 3 Trump Taj Mahal failed on Friday to get
approval from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge to end payments to the
casino's union pension fund, which had been a key condition for
a Carl Icahn-backed deal to rescue the gambling complex in
Atlantic City, New Jersey.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware,
said he lacked authority to allow Trump Entertainment Resorts
Inc, the bankrupt owner of the Taj Mahal, to reject a
portion of its collective bargaining agreement, or CBA.
Gross said he would consider a request by the company to
reject the entire CBA, including the need to make pension
payments, at an Oct. 14 hearing.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Leslie Adler)