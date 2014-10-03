Oct 3 Trump Taj Mahal failed on Friday to get approval from a U.S. Bankruptcy judge to end payments to the casino's union pension fund, which had been a key condition for a Carl Icahn-backed deal to rescue the gambling complex in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Wilmington, Delaware, said he lacked authority to allow Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc, the bankrupt owner of the Taj Mahal, to reject a portion of its collective bargaining agreement, or CBA.

Gross said he would consider a request by the company to reject the entire CBA, including the need to make pension payments, at an Oct. 14 hearing. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Leslie Adler)