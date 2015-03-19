NEW YORK, March 19 The closing of Atlantic City casinos dragged down job numbers for the area, causing Atlantic County to suffer the biggest year-over-year decrease among large U.S. counties in the third quarter, federal government data showed on Thursday.

Atlantic County's employment was down 4 percent in September from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages.

That compares with a 2 percent increase nationwide for the same period.

Leisure and hospitality jobs accounted for the bulk of the job losses in Atlantic County, which shed nearly 5,900 positions. Four casinos in the oceanfront resort of Atlantic City closed last year, largely due to increased competition from neighboring states.

New Jersey as a whole has struggled more than neighboring states and the nation to recover jobs after the recession. The state's Passaic County, for example, had the second-largest percentage decrease in the survey, and Burlington had the fourth-largest drop.

Weld County, Colorado, had the biggest increase at 8.8 percent, mainly due to a 22 percent jump in natural resources and mining jobs. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)