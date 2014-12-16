By Joseph Kolb
| ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Dec 16 A Chinese man in the
United States on a student visa pleaded guilty on Tuesday to
conspiring to export illegally to China high-tech sensors used
by the defense industry, a federal prosecutor in New Mexico
said.
Wentong Cai, 30, will serve 18 months in prison after he and
a cousin traveled to New Mexico in December 2013 where they
obtained one of the sensors from U.S. Department of Homeland
Security undercover agents.
Cai was a graduate student at Iowa State University at the
time, studying microbiology, and officials said his 29-year-old
cousin Bo Cai worked for a technology company in China.
Days after they met the agents, Bo Cai was arrested in Los
Angeles as he prepared to board a flight to China with the
sensor concealed in a computer speaker in his luggage. He
pleaded guilty earlier this year and faces up to 20 years in
prison.
Wentong Cai, who was arrested in January this year in Ames,
Iowa, was enlisted by his cousin to acquire the sensors under
the ruse that the student planned to use them in his research at
Iowa State University, prosecutors said.
The sensors they plotted to export illegally are primarily
manufactured for sale to the U.S. Department of Defense for use
in high-level military applications, prosecutors said.
Damon Martinez, U.S. attorney for the District of New
Mexico, said protecting national security and U.S. technology
from disclosure to foreign governments was a top priority for
the Justice Department.
"This prosecution demonstrates the federal law enforcement
community's commitment to safeguarding our nation's military
secrets by keeping America's critical technology from falling
into the wrong hands," Martinez told Reuters in an email.
(Reporting by Joseph Kolb; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric
Beech)