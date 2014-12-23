NEW YORK Dec 23 Two commercial airliners loaded with passengers clipped each other's wings as they taxied through New York's LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday, injuring no one but causing more than 280 travelers to have to change their plans.

Southwest Airlines flight 449 to Denver and American Airlines flight 1104 to Dallas collided at about 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). Both Boeing 737 aircraft were damaged.

Each airliner had 143 passengers on board, the airlines said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)