NEW YORK, March 17 An American Airlines
jetliner with 126 passengers and 7 crew members on board made an
emergency landing at a New York airport on Tuesday morning after
striking "several geese," transportation officials said.
No one was reported injured on Flight 1320, which returned
to John F. Kennedy International Airport about 10 minutes after
takeoff, when a pilot radioed the airport about a bird strike, a
spokeswoman with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
said.
The passengers, bound for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin
Islands, will board another flight scheduled to depart at 2 p.m.
local time, a spokeswoman with American Airlines said. The
Boeing 757 will be inspected for damage.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Gunna Dickson)