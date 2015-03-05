March 5 New York's LaGuardia Airport reopened on Thursday afternoon, after a Delta Air Lines aircraft skidded off a runaway during a snowstorm, forcing the closure of the facility for more than three hours, city officials said.

It was unclear when flights would begin to land and depart from the airport and delays are expected, the New York City Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. (Reporting by Frank McGurty and Laila Kearney; editing by G Crosse)