(Adds SkyWest statement about doors, mechanics)
NEW YORK, April 22 A SkyWest Airlines
flight made an emergency landing on Wednesday in Buffalo, New
York, after a passenger lost consciousness, the airline said.
Flight 5622, a United Airlines Express flight
operated by SkyWest and bound for Hartford, Connecticut, landed
safely at Buffalo International Airport, SkyWest said on
Twitter.
SkyWest said earlier media reports that a cabin door had
opened and that several passengers lost consciousness were not
true. It also said there was no indication of a pressurization
issue, which also had been reported.
"It was a passenger illness. A passenger lost
consciousness," SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow said.
The passenger was examined and released by medics on the
ground, she said.
The plane was carrying 75 other passengers who also were
evaluated and released after landing, SkyWest said on Twitter.
It said in a statement that there was no indication of any
problems with the doors and that its mechanics were inspecting
the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier Wednesday
that the crew on the Embraer aircraft had reported a
pressurization problem and declared an emergency. The agency
later amended its statement to omit mention of the
pressurization problem.
The flight departed from Chicago's O'Hare International
Airport and was heading to Bradley International Airport, the
FAA said.
"We want to understand the circumstances and what SkyWest
knows before we decide what, if any, action we would take," said
Kelly Nantel, spokeswoman for the National Transportation Safety
Board.
SkyWest operates more than 1,700 flights daily in
partnerships with United Continental Holdings Inc, Delta Air
Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and
Alaska Air Group Inc, according to its website.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, additional reporting by Matthew
Liptak in Syracuse and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by G
Crosse, Ted Botha and Richard Chang)