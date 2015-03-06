(Adds details from NTSB statement)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK, March 6 Federal safety investigators
have started poring over flight data and cockpit voice
recordings from the Delta Air Lines jetliner that
skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a
snowstorm, officials said on Friday.
A second team from the National Transportation Safety Board
would begin interviewing the crew of Delta Flight 1086 on
Saturday and review maintenance records, the NTSB said in a
statement. The interviews will take place in Atlanta, where
Delta has its headquarters.
The Boeing Co MD-88 aircraft, en route from Atlanta
on Thursday, slid on the tarmac, crashed through a fence and
came to a stop on an embankment just feet from Flushing Bay.
Several of the 127 passengers and five crew members suffered
minor injuries.
The plane involved in the accident was moved into a hangar
overnight for closer examination. An image released by local
media showed the jetliner being lifted by a crane from its perch
on a berm just above the water's edge.
The accident forced the shutdown for more than three hours
of LaGuardia Airport, snarling air traffic along the U.S. East
Coast and exacerbating weather-related disruptions.
Earlier Friday, airport officials reopened the runway where
the Delta plane skidded and the airport went back into full
operation, the Port Authority said in a statement.
The incident has cast a spotlight on how airports determine
when to shut down runways during inclement winter weather.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which
operates the airport, is responsible for deciding whether to
close runways or its airports, while the FAA decides which
runways are used by arriving planes given the wind direction and
weather conditions, the FAA said.
The Port Authority, which is responsible for runway
maintenance, said on Thursday the runway where the Delta plane
skidded was plowed just before the accident and that flight
crews on two planes that touched down only minutes earlier had
reported "good braking action" after their landings.
The NTSB said the investigation, which involves the FAA,
Delta, the Air Line Pilots Association, Boeing, and Pratt
& Whitney, the unit of United Technologies Corp that
made the aircraft's engines, was ongoing. It said it would make
further updates as events warranted.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney, editing by G Crosse and Doina
Chiacu)