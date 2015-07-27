July 27 Vice President Joe Biden, who last year
compared New York's LaGuardia Airport to "some third-world
country," on Monday was back in New York to tout a project that
will rebuild it from the ground up.
"It's the greatest city in the world, and it requires a
21st-century infrastructure," Biden said at a news conference of
the airport, which consistently ranks among the worst in the
United States.
Biden and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo highlighted the
role of Delta Air Lines Inc, the airport's biggest
carrier, which has agreed to be a "full partner" in the
redesign, said Cuomo.
An existing $3.6 billion public-private partnership is
already under way to rebuild LaGuardia's Central Terminal,
notorious to travelers for its leaky ceilings, threadbare
atmosphere and meager food and public transit options.
It was not immediately clear what was new in the details
Biden and Cuomo described. The governor's office did not reply
to a request for clarification.
The plan calls for linking LaGuardia's new Central Terminal
to Delta's Terminals C and D.
"We look forward to working in partnership with the
governor's design commission on a comprehensive and
complementary redevelopment plan that realizes our mutual goals
and benefits all New York passengers," Delta's President Ed
Bastian said in a news release.
The long-awaited overhaul of LaGuardia's Central Terminal
took a leap forward in May when officials selected a Swedish
builder consortium, Skanska AB's LaGuardia Gateway
Partners, to design, build, operate and maintain the project.
Eight miles from midtown Manhattan, the closest airport to
New York City handled nearly 27 million passengers in 2014,
according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,
which runs it.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo in New York; Additional reporting
by Hilary Russ and Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)