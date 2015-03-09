March 9 Federal safety investigators said the
autobrake selector switch was set to 'max' on a Delta Air Lines
Inc jet that skidded off a runway at New York's
LaGuardia Airport last week and crashed into a fence.
"The auto brakes were set to 'max' but they (the crew) did
not sense any wheel brake deceleration," the National
Transportation Safety Board said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1HoKWQX)
Delta Air Lines flight 1086 from Atlanta to New York skidded
on the tarmac at about 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) on Thursday. None
of the 127 passengers and five crew members were seriously
injured.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Sagarika
Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)