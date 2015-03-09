(Changes headline, adds background and bylines)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Sagarika Jaisinghani
March 9 A brake problem may have caused a Delta
Air Lines Inc jet to skid off a runway at New York's
LaGuardia Airport last week, according to testimony from the
flight's crew, federal safety investigators said Monday.
The auto brakes were set to "max," but the crew "did not
sense any wheel brake deceleration" before the plane crashed
into a fence, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a
statement. It added that the brake switch was found in the "max"
position during the investigation.
"The captain reported that he was unable to prevent the
airplane from drifting left," the agency said, confirming
earlier media reports. The Boeing Co
MD-88 aircraft stopped just feet from the icy waters of Flushing
Bay, its left wing and other parts damaged but no passengers
seriously injured.
"Investigators with the Airworthiness group will continue to
examine and test the antiskid, autobrake and thrust reverser
systems today," it added.
Another MD-88 aircraft operated by Delta landed on the same
runway 3 minutes prior to the plane that crashed, the crew of
which described the braking action on the runway as "good," the
agency said.
Still, the National Transportation Safety Board said it is
examining the weather conditions at the time of the accident.
As of Dec. 31, 2014, Delta operated 117 MD-88s with an
average age of 24.2 years, making them the oldest segment of
Delta's fleet. The agency said Delta last ran an overnight
service check of the plane that crashed on March 2.
Twenty-three passengers on the plane received minor
injuries, and all passengers who had been sent to a hospital for
evaluation have been released, the agency said.
The Cockpit Voice Recorder group will convene at NTSB
headquarters Tuesday to start developing a transcript from
cockpit recordings, it said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Sagarika
Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Richard
Chang)