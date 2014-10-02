NEW YORK Oct 2 New York state, New York City
and their public agencies are planning a combined $6.71 billion
of new debt sales in the fourth quarter, according to a
tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on
Thursday.
The total new issuance includes $2.36 billion scheduled for
this month, $1.79 billion scheduled for November and $2.56
billion for December.
Planned fourth-quarter issuance compares to about $3.02
billion during the third quarter and $4.91 billion during the
fourth quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said.
