(Adds breakdown of debt sales)
NEW YORK, Oct 2 New York state, New York City
and their public agencies are planning a combined $6.71 billion
of new debt sales in the fourth quarter, according to a
tentative schedule released by the state comptroller's office on
Thursday.
The total new issuance includes $2.36 billion scheduled for
this month, $1.79 billion scheduled for November and $2.56
billion for December.
Planned fourth-quarter issuance compares to about $3.02
billion during the third quarter and $4.91 billion during the
fourth quarter of 2013, the comptroller's office said.
The following is a list of planned issues:
Issuer October November December
Dormitory $1.25 bln in $15.9 mln in
Authority of the tax-exempt fixed and
State of New York and/or taxable variable rate
fixed rate tax-exempt
bonds bonds
Empire State $1.20 bln
Development of
tax-exempt
and/or
taxable
fixed-rate
bonds
Long Island Power $675 mln in
Authority tax-exempt
and/or
taxable
fixed-rate
bonds
Metropolitan $500 mln in
Transportation tax-exempt
Authority fixed- and
variable-rate
bonds
New York City $850 mln
of
tax-exempt
and
taxable
fixed- and
variable-r
ate bonds
New York City $100 mln in
Municipal Water tax-exempt
Finance Authority fixed-rate
bonds
New York City to $750 mln
Transitional in tax-exempt
Finance Authority fixed-rate
bonds
New York State $115.3 mln in $245 mln in $511.5 mln
Housing Finance tax-exempt tax-exempt in
Authority fixed- and and taxable tax-exempt
variable-rate fixed- and fixed- and
bonds variable-rate variable-r
bonds ate bonds
Port Authority of $380 mln in
New York & New tax-exempt
Jersey and/or taxable
fixed-rate
bonds
State of New York $116.8 mln in
Mortgage Agency tax-exempt and
tax-exempt
subject to the
Alternative
Minimum Tax
fixed-rate
bonds
Source: New York State Comptroller
(Reporting by Edward Krudy, editing by G Crosse)