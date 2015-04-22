By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, April 22 An environmental activist
planned on Wednesday to swim nearly two miles in a New York City
canal described by the top U.S. environmental agency as among
the nation's "most extensively contaminated" bodies of water.
Christopher Swain, a clean-water activist, said his swim in
the Gowanus Canal aims to mark Earth Day and is an effort to
press for speedier cleaning of the notoriously polluted
waterway.
Swain said he would dive into the 100-foot (30-meter)-wide
canal in the city's Brooklyn borough at midday and swim its
1.8-mile (2.9-km) length to the mouth of the Hudson River at New
York Harbor.
He planned to wear a yellow dry suit, gloves and boots for
protection and visibility.
Years of pollutants from industrial waste to sewer outflows
have contaminated the canal with toxic substances including
pesticides, heavy metals and cancer-causing PCBs, according to
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
"It's a chemical cornucopia," agency spokesman Elias
Rodriguez said.
Biology students from the New York City College of
Technology reportedly found gonorrhea in a drop of water from
the canal, the New York University student-run publication
Scienceline wrote in 2007.
On Tuesday, a day ahead of Swain's plunge, the EPA wrote on
its Twitter feed: "The EPA strongly advises AGAINST swimming in
the #Gowanus Canal."
The Gowanus Dredgers Canoe Club, whose members navigate the
canal's waters, on the other hand offered encouragement, saying
it was "ecstatic to hear of Christopher's daring adventure."
"We invite him to return in 20 or 40 years when (hopefully)
the Gowanus Canal is finally safe to swim!" club treasurer Owen
Foote wrote in an email.
Completed in 1869, the canal was carved out to feed a frenzy
of commercial activity around factories that once powered part
of the city's economy.
Today, it cuts through gentrifying residential neighborhoods
and is mostly known for its foul odor and display of assorted
garbage at low tide - from decaying car seats to tires.
In 2010, the EPA placed the canal on its Superfund National
Priorities List, opening the way for cleanup efforts.
Dredging of its contaminated sediment bed and other
rehabilitating measures are expected to cost an estimated $506
million and be completed in 2022 under the agency's plan.
Dredging has yet to begin, the agency said.
