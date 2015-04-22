(Updates with swimmer giving up)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, April 22 An environmental activist on
Wednesday gave up less than halfway through his attempt to swim
the length of a notoriously polluted New York City canal, but
not before comparing it to "swimming into a dirty diaper."
Christopher Swain, a clean-water activist, cited weather
concerns in abandoning his effort to swim Brooklyn's Gowanus
Canal, described by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as
among the nation's "most extensively contaminated" bodies of
water.
Swain, 47, climbed out of the 1.8 mile (2.9-km) canal less
than an hour into his swim to mark Earth Day and press for a
speedier clean-up of its water.
He said he encountered unexpected delays as well as growing
winds and dark clouds that threatened a possible storm.
"It's probably the safest move at this point," he said after
swimming what he estimated was about two-thirds of a mile (1
km).
Years of dumping of pollutants ranging from industrial waste
to sewage have contaminated the Gowanus Canal with toxic
substances including pesticides, heavy metals and cancer-causing
PCBs, according to the EPA.
"It's a chemical cornucopia," EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez
said.
Biology students from the New York City College of
Technology reportedly found gonorrhea in a drop of water from
the canal, the New York University student-run publication
Scienceline wrote in 2007.
Swain said he was unconcerned about health risks, largely
because he was wearing a protective dry suit, gloves, boots,
flippers and a swim cap.
"It's just like swimming into a dirty diaper," he said.
Completed in 1869, the canal was cut through the borough of
Brooklyn to feed commercial activity around factories that once
powered part of the city's economy.
Today, it cuts through gentrifying residential neighborhoods
and is mostly known for its foul odor and display of garbage at
low tide.
A day ahead of Swain's planned plunge, the EPA wrote on its
Twitter feed that it "strongly advises AGAINST swimming in the
#Gowanus Canal."
But Swain vowed to try again. "I promise someday I'll swim
the entire Gowanus Canal," he said.
In 2010, the EPA placed the canal on its Superfund National
Priorities List, opening the way for cleanup efforts.
Dredging its contaminated sediment bed and other
rehabilitation measures are expected to cost an estimated $506
million and be completed in 2022 under the agency's plan.
Dredging has yet to start, the agency said.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Paul Simao and Eric Walsh)