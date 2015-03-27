(Updates with quotes, details)
By Ellen Wulfhorst and Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK, March 27 Workers may have
"inappropriately" tapped into a gas line before a devastating
explosion in New York City that destroyed buildings, injured 22
people and left at least two people unaccounted for, Mayor Bill
de Blasio said on Friday.
A final determination of the cause of Thursday's blast could
take a week as workers comb through debris to reach the basement
where the explosion originated, the mayor said.
Two people who were in a sushi restaurant in the building
where the explosion occurred are unaccounted for, he said. They
were identified by police as Moises Lucon, age 27 or 28, and
Nicholas Figueroa, 23. Figueroa is a college student who was
eating lunch with a co-worker at the restaurant, his family told
local media.
Police said a third person is unaccounted for but may not be
connected to the blast, which destroyed three buildings and
badly damaged a fourth.
At the scene on Friday, the rubble was smoldering and the
buildings' remains were a tangled mess of bricks, wood, steel
and broken glass. In all, 11 buildings have been evacuated,
leaving residents of 144 apartments needing places to stay.
"You rarely see a scene of such devastation in the middle of
a city like this," the mayor said.
Of the 22 injured, four people were in critical condition,
the mayor said. Six firefighters were injured.
Investigators are looking into whether gas and plumbing work
being done privately in one building triggered the explosion.
"It certainly looks like a possible option that something
was tapped into inappropriately," he said.
An hour before the blast, Con Edison utility
inspectors had been at the scene and determined that
pre-existing work was not satisfactory, but the problems were
not safety related, the mayor said.
A short while later, the owner of the sushi restaurant on
the ground floor smelled gas and called the building's owner,
who in turn called his general contractor, officials said.
The contractor and building owner's son went to the
basement, where the blast occurred when they opened the door,
officials said. Both suffered burns and were hospitalized.
The contractor, identified as Dilber Kukic, was one of 50
people arrested in February in a sweep of the city building and
housing inspectors. He was accused of bribing an undercover
investigator to dismiss violations at two properties, according
to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. The hospitalized
Kukic could not be reached for comment.
At his news conference, De Blasio voiced frustration that
nobody called 911 or Con Ed to report the odor. Officials have
repeatedly urged residents to report gas odors since an
explosion in East Harlem killed eight people a year ago.
