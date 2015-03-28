By Barbara Goldberg
| NEW YORK, March 28
NEW YORK, March 28 Rescue crews with cadaver
dogs clawed through smoldering rubble on Saturday in the search
for two people still unaccounted for two days after an
explosion destroyed three buildings in Manhattan, a spokesman
for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Firefighters also digging their way toward the building
basement where the explosion originated in the East Village used
hoses on hot spots in the wreckage, said a spokesman for the
Fire Department of New York.
The basement could hold the key to the cause of the
devastation, which the mayor on Friday said was possibly tied to
someone "inappropriately" tapping into a gas line. It could be a
week of careful digging through twisted debris, bricks and
splintered wood before the basement is reached, authorities
said.
Twenty-two people were injured - four critically - in the
explosion that completely destroyed three buildings and badly
damaged a fourth, police said.
Two people still unaccounted for were in a sushi restaurant
in the building where the explosion occurred. They were
identified by police as Moises Lucon, age 27 or 28, and Nicholas
Figueroa, 23. Figueroa is a college student who was eating lunch
with a co-worker at the restaurant, his family told local media.
In all 11 buildings were evacuated, leaving residents of 144
apartments needing places to stay. Con-Ed said they may return
to their homes as soon as Sunday.
Investigators were looking into whether gas and plumbing
work being done privately in one building led to the explosion.
An hour before the blast Con Edison utility
inspectors had been at the scene and determined that
pre-existing work was not satisfactory, but the problems were
not safety related, the mayor said.
The contractor, identified as Dilber Kukic, was one of 50
people arrested in February in a sweep of the city by building
and housing inspectors. He was accused of bribing an undercover
investigator to dismiss violations at two properties, according
to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. The hospitalized
Kukic could not be reached for comment.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Greg Mahlich)