NEW YORK May 15 New York lawmakers on Thursday
heard testimony on a bill that would ban licensed therapists
from counseling gay and lesbian minors to change their sexual
orientation, amid a growing wave of backlash against the
practice.
The so-called "conversion therapy" has seen increasing
scrutiny recently from medical professionals and gay and lesbian
rights advocates who say it damages the health and identities of
gay youth. If the measure becomes law, New York would become the
third state to ban the practice with minors since 2012.
"The anti-gay practice of so-called conversion therapy
destroyed my life, tore apart my family, and nearly killed me,"
said Ryan Kendall, 31, at the hearing. Kendall said the practice
led him to homelessness, drug abuse and thoughts of suicide.
The bill would ban licensed health professionals from
administering therapies aimed at changing a person's sexual
orientation to patients under 18 years old. Violators could be
fined up to $10,000 and lose their license to practice.
California banned conversion therapy for minors in 2012, and
New Jersey passed a similar law the following year.
The American Psychological Association and an array of other
health and social welfare groups have concluded that conversion
efforts can pose health risks to youth including confusion,
depression, substance abuse and suicide.
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill,
said he hoped to pass the bill this session.
New York City psychiatrist Jack Levy was the sole voice to
testify against the bill, calling the bill politically
motivated.
"It's putting the government in the consultation room with
doctors and their patients," Levy said.
Dean Dafis, 44, testified that therapists performed shock
therapy on him during his sessions as a teen - an extreme form
of conversion therapy.
It started with electrodes on his hands that would activate
when he was aroused by erotic images, he said. When the
treatment failed to deliver the promise result, the electrodes
were moved to his genitals.
"I was 13-years-old. To be prodded like that... it was
humiliating. I felt violated," Dafis said. "This is something
that needs to be stopped."
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa
Shumaker)