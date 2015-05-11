(Adds Skelos comment, writes through after resignation)
By Daniel Wiessner
May 11 New York state Senator Dean Skelos on
Monday resigned his post as majority leader a week after being
charged in a corruption scheme involving his son, and was
swiftly replaced by a fellow senator from Long Island.
Skelos, 67, a Republican, said in a statement that
allegations he traded official favors to companies for payments
to his son, Adam, 32, had taken a major toll on his family and
created a distraction in the state Senate.
"I have always endeavored to do what I thought was right for
this state, for my constituents and for the men and women of the
Senate Republican conference," he said.
Skelos, who has maintained his innocence, did not resign
from the Long Island Senate seat he has held for 30 years. He
had been majority leader since 2011.
Senate Republicans, meanwhile, elected Sen. John Flanagan, a
54-year-old lawyer, also from Long Island, to replace Skelos as
leader.
Federal authorities last week charged Skelos and his son
with extortion and soliciting bribes, in the latest of a string
of criminal cases against state legislators.
Prosecutors said Skelos pressured a real estate developer
and an environmental technology company to pay his son more than
$200,000 in exchange for his support on infrastructure and
legislation.
Skelos is the fifth consecutive majority leader of the state
Senate to face criminal corruption charges.
Skelos' resignation came as former state Assembly Speaker
Sheldon Silver faces a November trial on charges that he
received kickbacks for steering business to two law firms.
Silver, who has pleaded not guilty, resigned as speaker shortly
after the charges were unveiled in January.
