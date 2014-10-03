NEW YORK Oct 3 A former New York state lawmaker was sentenced on Friday to a year and a day in prison for entering into a sham marriage to gain U.S. citizenship and for lying about her assets when filing for bankruptcy.

Gabriela Rosa, 47, represented a northern Manhattan district in the New York State Assembly before resigning and pleading guilty to federal charges in June.

A Dominican Republic native, she became a citizen in 2005. Only U.S. citizens can serve as New York state legislators.

During a sentencing hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote scolded Rosa, her lawyer and people who wrote letters supporting leniency. Their arguments seemed to excuse what she did as typical of what all immigrants do, the judge said, according to a transcript.

Rosa's lawyer, Genesis Peduto, said at the hearing that Rosa was "following the American dream" and looking for a better life when she married someone to obtain citizenship.

The judge cut him off: "I am sorry. Are you suggesting that committing marriage fraud, which in this case meant paying $8,000 to another person and lying to immigration officials for years is the American dream?"

Peduto replied that was not what he meant, but Cote said later the argument was "a disservice to all our immigrants who actually try to follow the law and gain citizenship legitimately."

Prosecutors said Rosa paid $8,000 to a U.S. citizen in 1996 and lied to immigration authorities about the true nature of the relationship.

In 2009, prosecutors said, Rosa filed for bankruptcy but failed to disclose an apartment she owned, as well as outside income she received as a political consultant and income earned by her second husband.

Cote also rejected a request from Rosa to avoid prison so that she could care for her 16-year-old son. The judge said other relatives would be able to do so.

Rosa's lawyers had urged Cote to sentence her to three years' probation because of her personal history. "Her story is in the spirit of Horatio Alger, rising from humble beginnings," they wrote in court papers.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of between 12 and 18 months.

The prosecutors had offered Rosa leniency if she would agree to wear a wire, as some other lawmakers have done in corruption investigations, but she refused, the New York Daily News reported in August, citing anonymous sources. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Gunna Dickson)