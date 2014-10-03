By David Ingram
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 A former New York state lawmaker
was sentenced on Friday to a year and a day in prison for
entering into a sham marriage to gain U.S. citizenship and for
lying about her assets when filing for bankruptcy.
Gabriela Rosa, 47, represented a northern Manhattan district
in the New York State Assembly before resigning and pleading
guilty to federal charges in June.
A Dominican Republic native, she became a citizen in 2005.
Only U.S. citizens can serve as New York state legislators.
During a sentencing hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote scolded Rosa, her lawyer and people
who wrote letters supporting leniency. Their arguments seemed to
excuse what she did as typical of what all immigrants do, the
judge said, according to a transcript.
Rosa's lawyer, Genesis Peduto, said at the hearing that Rosa
was "following the American dream" and looking for a better life
when she married someone to obtain citizenship.
The judge cut him off: "I am sorry. Are you suggesting that
committing marriage fraud, which in this case meant paying
$8,000 to another person and lying to immigration officials for
years is the American dream?"
Peduto replied that was not what he meant, but Cote said
later the argument was "a disservice to all our immigrants who
actually try to follow the law and gain citizenship
legitimately."
Prosecutors said Rosa paid $8,000 to a U.S. citizen in 1996
and lied to immigration authorities about the true nature of the
relationship.
In 2009, prosecutors said, Rosa filed for bankruptcy but
failed to disclose an apartment she owned, as well as outside
income she received as a political consultant and income earned
by her second husband.
Cote also rejected a request from Rosa to avoid prison so
that she could care for her 16-year-old son. The judge said
other relatives would be able to do so.
Rosa's lawyers had urged Cote to sentence her to three
years' probation because of her personal history. "Her story is
in the spirit of Horatio Alger, rising from humble beginnings,"
they wrote in court papers.
Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of between 12
and 18 months.
The prosecutors had offered Rosa leniency if she would agree
to wear a wire, as some other lawmakers have done in corruption
investigations, but she refused, the New York Daily News
reported in August, citing anonymous sources.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Gunna
Dickson)