May 11 New York State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, arrested with his son one week ago on corruption charges, is vacating his leadership post, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Skelos' decision was reached after a closed-door meeting Monday with Senate Republicans, the Times said, citing an unnamed Republican familiar with the decision.

Skelos, 67, who has said he is not guilty in the six-count corruption case brought last week by federal prosecutors, initially had hoped to retain his position as head of the Senate while he fought the charges.

