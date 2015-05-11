May 11 New York State Senate Majority Leader
Dean Skelos, arrested with his son one week ago on corruption
charges, is vacating his leadership post, the New York Times
reported on Monday.
Skelos' decision was reached after a closed-door meeting
Monday with Senate Republicans, the Times said, citing an
unnamed Republican familiar with the decision.
Skelos, 67, who has said he is not guilty in the six-count
corruption case brought last week by federal prosecutors,
initially had hoped to retain his position as head of the Senate
while he fought the charges.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chris Reese)