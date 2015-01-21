By T.G. Branfalt
ALBANY, N.Y. Jan 21 New York's Governor Andrew
Cuomo announced a $142 billion state budget on Wednesday that
keeps spending growth below 2 percent and promises more money
for big-ticket infrastructure projects while cutting property
taxes.
The plan taps $5.4 billion in one-off settlements with banks
to fund over $3 billion infrastructure and other investments and
promises a $1.7 billion property-tax credit to 1.3 million home
owners while essentially freezing spending at state agencies.
"This is real, meaningful, significant tax relief that will
make a difference in people's lives that will send a very strong
signal that the New York we brought you for the last four years
is the New York that we are going to continue," said Cuomo.
Cuomo, who has been talked of as a possible Democratic
presidential candidate, outlined a broad vision for the state in
a 90-minute speech that ranged from trade relations with Cuba to
an overhaul of the state's public education system.
Cuomo ended with a paean to his father and former three-term
New York state governor (1983-1994) Mario Cuomo who died on Jan.
1, linking the ideas of family and state in an emotionally
charged finale that drew loud applause.
The governor's presentation marks the start of the state's
budget process. Cuomo is aiming to produce a fifth consecutive
on time budget, consolidating his reputation as a competent
manager of state finances.
The administration's focus on keeping spending growth below
2 percent has helped the state achieve its highest credit rating
in 40 years. Standard & Poor's rates the state AA+. The state
was last rated above that in 1962 when it had a AAA rating.
In the week ahead of the speech, Cuomo, who has made
infrastructure and economic development a priority, announced a
series of high-profile projects such a $450 million air train
line to New York City's La Guardia airport and $1.5 billion to
revitalize the upstate economy.
Cuomo also promised $1.1 billion in extra spending on
education, an increase of 4.8 percent, linked to reform in the
education system making it easier for authorities to remove
teachers who do not meet certain standards.
Cuomo, a Democrat, could face increased opposition from the
state Senate in his coming term after Republicans regained
control of the upper chamber in last year's elections. During
the last cycle Republican and Democrats shared control of the
Senate in a power-sharing arrangement.
