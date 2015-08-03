NEW YORK Aug 3 A handful of large U.S. online retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc have agreed to pay more than $300,000 in fines for selling realistic-looking toy guys to New York residents, the state's attorney general said on Monday.

New York is one of at least seven U.S. states restricting the sale of authentic-looking toy guns, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent years following police shooting deaths of minors carrying the toy weapons.

"Time and again, these retailers put profits over safety, putting children and police officers at high risk of a tragic encounter," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

New York City requires any toy gun sold in its five boroughs to be entirely brightly colored, while the state requires markings on the sides and tip of the gun barrel making clear that it is not a real firearm.

Wal-Mart, Amazon.com, Sears Holdings Corp and its Kmart subsidiary, as well as California-based ACTA, together sold 6,400 prohibited toy guns in New York through their websites from 2012 to 2014, Schneiderman said.

Wal-Mart will be required to pay $225,000 in fines to New York State, the largest share of the total.

The retailers were not immediately available for comment.

In addition to the settlement, Schneiderman's office sent cease and desist letters to dozens of additional online retailers selling illegal imitation guns to New Yorkers.

Over the past two decades, at least 63 shootings and eight deaths in New York state were the result of someone carrying an imitation weapon, Schneiderman said.

Nationally, recent high-profile cases of toy gun controversies include the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Ohio last year.

Rice was shot and killed by patrol officers who said they thought the boy's toy gun, which did not have the brightly colored markings indicating it was a toy, was real.

In 2013, a California police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy who was carrying a plastic replica of an assault rifle that the officer mistook for a real gun. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)