By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Aug 3 A handful of large U.S. online
retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com
Inc have agreed to pay more than $300,000 in fines for
selling realistic-looking toy guys to New York residents, the
state's attorney general said on Monday.
New York is one of at least seven U.S. states restricting
the sale of authentic-looking toy guns, which have come under
increased scrutiny in recent years following police shooting
deaths of minors carrying the toy weapons.
"Time and again, these retailers put profits over safety,
putting children and police officers at high risk of a tragic
encounter," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in
a statement.
New York City requires any toy gun sold in its five boroughs
to be entirely brightly colored, while the state requires
markings on the sides and tip of the gun barrel making clear
that it is not a real firearm.
Wal-Mart, Amazon.com, Sears Holdings Corp and its
Kmart subsidiary, as well as California-based ACTA, together
sold 6,400 prohibited toy guns in New York through their
websites from 2012 to 2014, Schneiderman said.
Wal-Mart will be required to pay $225,000 in fines to New
York state, with the others paying more than $84,000 combined.
Wal-Mart said in a statement that it blocked the sale of the
prohibited items once contacted by Schneiderman and that it
updated its policy to comply with New York City code.
"We are pleased we were able to resolve this matter, along
with several other retailers," the company said.
Kmart also said it was satisfied with the settlement.
The other retailers were not immediately available for
comment.
In addition to the settlement, Schneiderman's office sent
cease and desist letters to dozens of additional online
retailers selling illegal imitation guns to New Yorkers.
Over the past two decades, at least 63 shootings and eight
deaths in New York state were the result of someone carrying an
imitation weapon, Schneiderman said.
Nationally, recent high-profile cases of toy gun
controversies include the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in
Ohio last year.
Rice was shot and killed by patrol officers who said they
thought the boy's toy gun, which did not have the brightly
colored markings indicating it was a toy, was real.
In 2013, a California police officer shot and killed a
13-year-old boy who was carrying a plastic replica of an assault
rifle that the officer mistook for a real gun.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Eric Beech)